Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,625 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.