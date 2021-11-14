Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,516 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

