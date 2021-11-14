Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

