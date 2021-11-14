Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

