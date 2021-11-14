Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

