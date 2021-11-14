Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,163 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

