Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,872 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

