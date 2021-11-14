Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $11.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.