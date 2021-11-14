Credit Suisse Group Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $115.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

APP opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

