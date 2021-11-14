Critical Comparison: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.20 $2.06 billion $1.10 13.28

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 15.09% 9.46% 3.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $13.57, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

