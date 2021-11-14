Critical Review: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million ($0.06) N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.78 $97.06 million $8.65 9.49

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies. CurAegis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CurAegis Technologies and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats CurAegis Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

