Critical Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) vs. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.4% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Himax Technologies and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 16.09% 19.79% 11.75%

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Himax Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.04 $47.13 million $1.88 5.53 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.46 $84.72 million $4.23 7.77

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

