Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$14.66 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

