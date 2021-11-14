CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

CAPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $907,284 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

