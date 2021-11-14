Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $843.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Crown has a market cap of $1.97 million and $843.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,798.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.53 or 0.01035789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00253611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00028423 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,406,268 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

