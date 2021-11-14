Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

