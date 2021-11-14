CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 7,322,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,617. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,440,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 109,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in CSX by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

