Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,822 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $267.03 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

