Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,088 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.