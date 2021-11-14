Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Perion Network worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

