Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Perion Network worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
PERI stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.
PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.