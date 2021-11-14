Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $170.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.