Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,160 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,225,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Schrödinger stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

