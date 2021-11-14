Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,216,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,081,034.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

