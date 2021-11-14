Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE CULP opened at $12.81 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 2.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

