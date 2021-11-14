CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

