Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYCN. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.69 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.