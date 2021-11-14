D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.3% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,631,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $44,520,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 556,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 241,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.