Daniel J. Salliotte Sells 14,763 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $236.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.83 and its 200 day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.