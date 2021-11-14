Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $462,964.57 and $12,956.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.48 or 0.00408098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $692.16 or 0.01072061 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

