DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday.

DCC stock remained flat at $$83.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

