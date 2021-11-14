Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 15.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

