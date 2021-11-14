Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $249.08 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $356.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

