DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Cap of $222.53 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $398.10 or 0.00616039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $222.53 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00220296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00085887 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

