DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and $1.35 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,954,636 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

