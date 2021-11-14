Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TACO. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 28.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 216.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

