Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

