Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.33 ($186.27).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.83. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

