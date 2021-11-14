DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.93. 2,486,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,445. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

