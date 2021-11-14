Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$89.22 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.