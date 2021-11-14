Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect Desktop Metal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DM opened at $8.61 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Desktop Metal stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

