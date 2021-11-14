Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €15.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDF. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

ETR:SDF opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.72 and a 200-day moving average of €12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of €15.55 ($18.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

