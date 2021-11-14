Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.41.

VLPNY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

