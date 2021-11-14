Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.81. 329,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

