Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€179.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.41 ($186.37).

ETR:DB1 opened at €147.45 ($173.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.44. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

