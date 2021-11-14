Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($25.65) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.