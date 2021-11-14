DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $342,635.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.