Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

