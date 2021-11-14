Digital Media Solutions (DMS) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Digital Media Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million -$8.70 million 67.61 Digital Media Solutions Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 82.36

Digital Media Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Digital Media Solutions Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions Competitors 1186 5979 11208 322 2.57

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 116.35%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

