Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

