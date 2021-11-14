DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.